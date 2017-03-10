Oireachtas calls for special EU status for Northern Ireland

Ireland must push for special EU status for Northern Ireland after Brexit, an Oireachtas committee has found.

The special status should allow all Irish citizens in the North to remain full EU citizens and retain access to the single market and European courts, the cross-party committee said in a report.

In a 42-page document on the likely impact of Brexit on the Irish economy, the joint committee on jobs, enterprise, and innovation said that it is “essential to argue the case for designated special status for Northern Ireland within the European Union” in imminent negotiations.

It found the special status must allow the North access to the EU single market and all EU funding; maintain access for the region to EU institutions including the European Court of Justice, the European Court of Human Rights as well as EU sectoral agreements; protect access to EU employment rights, social security and healthcare; and protect the right of Northern Irish citizens to remain Irish and, therefore, EU citizens with all the rights that go with it.

The report was drawn up by TDs and senators after a number of public hearings with government ministers from Dublin and Belfast, State investment agencies, trade unions and business leaders.

It will be handed to Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor and the Oireachtas to help inform Ireland’s approach to Brexit negotiations.

Committee chairwoman Mary Butler said: “Maintaining the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement must remain a priority for all involved in the negotiations. #”The economies on both sides of the border are increasingly integrated and will be deeply affected by any change in the trading relationship between Ireland and the UK.”

The report has also recommended a “transitional agreement”, as close as possible to the status quo, is put in place until the UK’s future relationship with the EU can be agreed.

It calls for exemptions to EU state aid rules to allow some industries in Ireland to cope with the economic upheaval of Brexit.

Furthermore, it has recommended unions and employers on both sides of the Irish border develop an “early warning system” to identify businesses at risk from the upheaval and develop strategies to respond.

Meanwhile, a former Tory UK foreign minister has said the British Government must resist “siren calls” for Britain to crash out of the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, warning it would be “catastrophic” for the North.

Alistair Burt, who sits on the Brexit Select Committee, said the move to WTO rules would mean a return to hard borders in Ireland, which could prove “catastrophic” to the peace process.

Speaking in Brexit Questions in the UK parliament, Mr. Burt said: “When the Brexit Select Committee visited Dublin recently it was described to us that a default to WTO by the UK would be catastrophic, catastrophic for the island of Ireland with the re-imposition of a border.”

Conservative MP Nigel Mills warned of the “very serious impact” a hard border would have “not only on the tens of thousands of people who everyday cross the border to work, study or for healthcare, but could even have on the peace process”.