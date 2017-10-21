M20 motorway can bring thousands of new jobs

The M20 motorway between Cork and Limerick will enhance the entire region economically and socially while bringing new life to towns like Charleville, Co Cork.

That was the message from interested parties at a business breakfast in the north Cork town yesterday, where speakers including Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and William Batt of Indecon economic consultants outlined how the long-mooted upgrade of the Cork-Limerick road would be a boon to Munster industry.

Mr Batt told the briefing at Charleville Park Hotel that his firm had completed an independent assessment of the socio-economic benefits of the M20 motorway between the two cities.

Key findings found that by reducing commuting times, the motorway will bring together labour and skill pools in both cities, in Charleville and other towns and locations within the wider M20 catchment.

This would lead to an increase in the critical mass of skills available to employers, Mr Batt said.

Indecon estimates that the M20 will boost the labour force along the Cork-Limerick corridor to almost 275,000 workers, he said.

The enhanced accessibility meant more marketability of industrial sites and landbanks along the M20 corridor, including Charleville and other towns.

Additional jobs could be located at existing key industrial sites across the region, Mr Batt said.

Tourism will also be greatly enhanced because of the motorway, with Cork and Shannon airports directly benefiting from better access.

Mr Creed said the strategic importance of Charleville as a location with a long history in food manufacturing and dairying would be extended with the construction of the motorway.

Charleville Chamber director John Donegan said: “We must avail of the opportunity that the motorway brings. We have 98 acres of land for commercial and industrial use, while there is a bank of land zoned for 700 houses.

“The challenge for the chamber and business is to maximise the opportunity, and to create an environment for people to come and enjoy living in Charleville,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed on a recent visit to Cork that the M20 would be included in the Government’s 10-year capital plan launch in December.