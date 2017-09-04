Home»Business

Johnson Controls in jobs transfer

Monday, September 04, 2017
Pádraig Hoare and Eoin English

American car battery and building infrastructure giant Johnson Controls has confirmed a number of jobs are to be transferred out of its global headquarters, the landmark One Albert Quay building in Cork.

The company denied speculation over 100 roles could be in the firing line, saying a “small number” of roles were to be transferred.

It is thought the jobs, in financial planning and analysis, could end up in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. There are around 300 employed at One Albert Quay .

Milwaukee, Wisconsin firm Johnson Controls and fire and security specialists Tyco merged in 2016 in a controversial “inversion” deal which saw the entity domiciled in Ireland.

Tyco became the marquee name at One Albert Quay when the building opened in March 2016. Tyco had previously been one of Cork’s major employers until it announced in 2008 that it was to shed 320 jobs. The return of the firm to Cork in 2014 was heralded as one of the success stories of the economic recovery.

A spokesman for Johnson Controls said: “As part of ongoing work following the merger with Tyco, Johnson Controls is integrating its financial services organisation. As a result of this integration, a small number of positions in Cork have previously been proposed to transition to other locations within the company. We understand this is a difficult time for those impacted by this proposed change, and Johnson Controls is committed to supporting employees during this time.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS johnson controls

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Science teachers call for Ireland to join Cern

Limerick Civic Trust lecture series sure to spark debate

VW unveils €6,500 scrappage scheme if drivers axe older diesel vehicles

Free travel for life for ferry naming competition winner


Breaking Stories

David Davis accuses EU of 'silly' approach to Brexit talks

€2,000 payments suggested for Irish businesses dealing with customs post-Brexit

Chamber calls for €2k payment for firms handling post-Brexit customs

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 