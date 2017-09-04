Johnson Controls in jobs transfer

American car battery and building infrastructure giant Johnson Controls has confirmed a number of jobs are to be transferred out of its global headquarters, the landmark One Albert Quay building in Cork.

The company denied speculation over 100 roles could be in the firing line, saying a “small number” of roles were to be transferred.

It is thought the jobs, in financial planning and analysis, could end up in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. There are around 300 employed at One Albert Quay .

Milwaukee, Wisconsin firm Johnson Controls and fire and security specialists Tyco merged in 2016 in a controversial “inversion” deal which saw the entity domiciled in Ireland.

Tyco became the marquee name at One Albert Quay when the building opened in March 2016. Tyco had previously been one of Cork’s major employers until it announced in 2008 that it was to shed 320 jobs. The return of the firm to Cork in 2014 was heralded as one of the success stories of the economic recovery.

A spokesman for Johnson Controls said: “As part of ongoing work following the merger with Tyco, Johnson Controls is integrating its financial services organisation. As a result of this integration, a small number of positions in Cork have previously been proposed to transition to other locations within the company. We understand this is a difficult time for those impacted by this proposed change, and Johnson Controls is committed to supporting employees during this time.”