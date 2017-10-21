IT@Cork awards laud tech talents

The bosses of a company whose burgeoning global reputation has attracted clients such as Disney, PayPal, eBay, and Spotify have been named as Cork’s Tech Persons of the Year by their peers.

Peter Coppinger and Daniel Mackey of Teamwork.com were crowned at the IT@Cork Leader Awards at the Maryborough Hotel.

The awards, of which the Irish Examiner is a media partner, saw 300 of Cork’s top tech professionals gather to celebrate achievements within the sector over the last 12 months. Mr Coppinger said it was humbling to win in front of companies and individuals for whom he had great admiration.

“There’s something special about receiving an award in our home town where the Teamwork journey first began and continues to prosper today. We’re very grateful to IT@Cork for this acknowledgement and for the important work they do in promoting the IT space in Cork,” he said.

Mr Mackey said it was a great way to mark 10 years for Teamwork. “It’s been a fantastic experience to start this business from Cork and we’re excited to continue growing our business from here,” he said.

Teamwork.com is a SaaS (software as a service) application suite designed to help take the pain out of running a business.

Founded in 2007, turnover has continued to increase at the cloud-based business management applications firm year-on-year and clients include PayPal, eBay, Disney, Forbes and Spotify.

Headquartered in Blackpool, Cork, the firm employs 138, with 26 working remotely in 15 countries.

Teamwork expects to reach $20m (€17m) in revenue this year. The firm’s bosses have earned acclaim for assisting other IT professionals, as well as promoting the sector and the Cork region nationally and internationally.

Other winners were Solo Energy for the Smart Technology Innovation Award, and Abtran, which won Multinational of the Year.

VMware’s KickStart won the Technical Training Programme award, while Twister Wristwear won Tech Start Up of the Year.

Cork Internet eXchange won a One To Watch award, and Scoil Niocláis National School an Excellence in Education Award.

Chair of IT@Cork, Caroline O’Driscoll said: “Peter and Dan are incredible entrepreneurs and should be immensely proud of all they have achieved to date as they celebrate 10 years at Teamwork. We greatly admire their courage, fortitude and can-do attitude in building a global business from their base in Cork.”

IT@Cork represents more than 300 member companies with over 30,000 employees.