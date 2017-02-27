Home»Business

In Focus: Allied Irish Banks

Monday, February 27, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Finance Minister Michael Noonan and the Government’s banking market advisers will have to show their hand very soon, if they are to sell up to €3bn of shares in AIB in May or June.

The timing of any IPO and the price that investors will be prepared to pay for a 25% stake in the bank loom large as AIB releases its full-year earnings this week.

Minister Noonan in late January surprised many watchers when he said that if market conditions allow that early summer was the first window of opportunity for the return of a chunk of AIB to private hands.

The Government has long eyed a sale.

As the economic recovery took hold, the aim was to test the market as a way of securing as much as possible of the billions taxpayers injected into the banks during the crisis.

The surprise Brexit vote last summer added a layer of complexity and the near meltdown in European banking markets scuppered any plans for an early sale.

Now somewhat ironically, the election of president Donald Trump, who has pledged to reflate the US economy, has since boosted bank valuations in the US and Europe.

Government advisers will have to assess whether they will get close to a valuation of between €2.5bn and €3bn in a sale for a quarter of the bank.

Much less attention has been paid to the state of the loan books — which one way or another decides the valuations of all banks.

Almost 10 years from the onset of the crisis, the Irish lenders carry some of the highest levels non-performing loans in Europe.

Critics point out that reducing bad loans is the only way that banks can open credit to help firms and households.

No coincidence, the critics say, that Irish SMEs and home borrowers pay the highest costs for their loans.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS aib, business, finance

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish exports to grow, if Trump doesn’t spark trade war

What can Irish firms exhibiting at Europe’s largest trade fair expect?

Hotel insurance ‘costs €730 a room’

Brexit jobs dividend may not be good for Ireland


Breaking Stories

Irish hotel occupancy rates 'highest in 11 years'

Lifestyle

Some elaborate witty and reflective wallpapers which are trending this year

The great ground force at the Garden and Landscape Designers Association event

The Opera House is on a mission – to bring opera back to Cork

Trend report: London Fashion Week looks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 25, 2017

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 