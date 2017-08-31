Home»Business

Hard Brexit ‘would mean increased medicine costs’

Thursday, August 31, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Patients will have to bear the cost of increased administrative fees for medicines in the event of a hard Brexit, a body representing the sector has said.

Medicines for Ireland, a body with the country’s largest suppliers of medicines to the HSE, said Brexit could have severe monetary as well as social costs.

Joint chair of the body, and general manager of Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland, Sandra Gannon will speak at a health products Brexit stakeholder event today, where she will outline what the group calls “the risk to patients and to the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry” if a hard Brexit occurs.

Medicines for Ireland claims border delays due to more rigid custom controls would “pose a risk to short life and temperature controlled medicine products and increase patient waiting times where emergency supplies of medicines may be required”.

It said custom controls between the Republic, Northern Ireland and Britain would also add to the “administrative burden of importing medicines into Ireland”, thereby increasing the cost of medicines for the health service and patients.

It also claimed Ireland may no longer be seen as an attractive export market for UK medicines manufacturers, which could “exacerbate the existing problem of medicines shortage in Ireland”.

Ms Gannon said the worst-case scenario would be if the UK opts for a Swiss model, leaving the European Economic Area — which includes EU and countries such as Norway and Iceland —- and the customs union.

“If the UK adopts a different set of standards, the industry in Ireland will be hard-pressed to meet two separate regulatory regimes,” she said.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Brexit, euro, sterling, tourism, business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Theresa May says UK 'coming forward with ideas' in Brexit talks

Ryanair joins UK airline trade group amid worries about Brexit impact

UK 'believes the EU needs to show some more imagination and flexibility' in Brexit talks

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

More in this Section

SuperValu just holds off Tesco to retain top spot

Caution, not greed, should be the investor watchword

Irish hotels ‘must stay competitive’

Google to comply with EU demand over search engine


Breaking Stories

Ryanair eyeing crumbs from Air Berlin table

Google to comply with EU demand over search engine

SuperValu just holds off Tesco to retain top spot

North Korea tensions send markets into the red

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 