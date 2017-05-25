Home»Business

Diageo secures go-ahead for its whiskey distillery

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Diageo has secured the go-ahead for its €25m plan to construct a new distillery at its St James’s Gate base in Dublin for its new premium blended Irish whiskey, Roe & Co.

The maker of Guinness has also received planning permission for a visitor experience at the new facility at the former Guinness Power House on Thomas Street.

Diageo said that the visitor experience will celebrate the Roe & Co whiskey brand and the revival of craft brewing in Dublin. It aims to attract 50,000 visitors a year.

Production on the site is expected to begin in the first half of 2019. That means the first whiskey distilled at the site won’t be available for sale until 2022.

The new Diageo whiskey is named in honour whiskey maker George Roe, who is credited with helping to usher in the golden era of Irish whiskey in the 19th century.

Mr Roe’s distillery extended over 17 acres on Thomas Street and was once Ireland’s largest distillery.

The new distillery will have the capacity to produce 500,000 litres each year. The whiskey product is to be matured and bottled off site.

Planning documents lodged on behalf of Diageo state: “We believe that the proposal will bring significant regeneration benefits to the area and the city at large.”

Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead after concluding the development would provide a sustainable use for a currently disused part of the urban fabric, retaining part of the industrial heritage of the area. The granting of the application comes against the background of a resurgence in the Irish whiskey in recent years where exports have grown by over €215m over the past decade.

Head of the Irish Whiskey Association Miriam Mooney said recently the development of the new distillery was “a hugely significant chapter in the evolving Irish whiskey story”.

From having only four distilleries four years ago, there are 16 in production and a further 13 at an advanced planning stage.

A recently launched “Irish Whiskey Tourism Strategy” aims to treble the number of “whiskey tourists” to Ireland from 650,000 to 1.9m by 2025.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Diageo, whiskey, business, money

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork to Limerick road may get funds for upgrade

Balanced growth for all needed more than ever

Opec nears output cut deal

Britvic Ireland wants more clarity on sugar tax plans


Breaking Stories

Cork company dismiss those who feel Gluten free may be a passing fad

BBC Store to close due to lack of demand

Kinsale Bay Food Company predicts gluten-free industry will expand ’exponentially’

One in four firms reporting negative impacts of Brexit

Lifestyle

What I’ve learned from watching detective shows

A self-confessed shopaholic tries to give up buying clothes for a month

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 