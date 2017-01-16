Home»Business

Cork Company of the Year Awards: The rise and rise of Spearline Labs is one of Cork’s great stories

Monday, January 16, 2017

It has been such a glorious rise for Skibbereen, Co Cork-based Spearline Labs in the past few years that one wonders if it will actually one day be too big for the Small and Medium Enterprise category of Cork Chamber’s Company of the Year Awards.

Founders of Spearline Labs, Matthew Lawlor and Kevin Buckley. A great year in 2016 has seen an increased demand for its number-testing service

Founded in 2003 by university friends Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor, Spearline Labs has become a global leader in toll and toll-free number testing. 

Its success has also meant that Skibbereen has become as well-known in the IT world as it has in the sporting world for its two Olympic rowing heroes, the O’Donovan brothers.

Thanks to Spearline Labs and other companies showing ingenuity and imagination, Skibbereen is on the global map as a serious place to do business. 

We’ve always known Cork’s potential in IT but what perhaps was not as recognised was that West Cork and the other regions of the county are also brimming with world-class talent.

In its own words, Spearline Labs is an automated number-testing platform for telecommunications.

Its platform allows clients to test and monitor their global telecom’s footprint. 

Its global infrastructure, which now covers over 60 countries, enables clients to replicate their customers’ experience locally and analyse key performance metrics such as connectivity, audio quality, and Caller ID presentation.

Where an anomaly is detected, automated failure reports are generated alerting clients to the issue before a single customer complaint is lodged. The quality of audio on customer calls has also increased exponentially.

Its ingenuity has meant expansion, which has meant more high- quality jobs in West Cork.

Kevin Buckley is very happy with the rapid rise but there is more to come. To be recognised by Cork Chamber for its success was the icing on a sweet 2016 cake.

He said: “2016 was an incredible year of growth for Spearline Labs and we are thrilled to see our hard work acknowledged by the local business community in Cork.

“We have always been incredibly proud of our Cork heritage and our contribution to driving Cork towards being the digital capital of Ireland,” he said.

Spearline’s services are so in demand that it is growing rapidly and is always on the lookout for new talent, consistently hiring in the past year.

