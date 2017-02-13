Commission edges towards a modern, simplified CAP

The results of a three-month public consultation by the European Commission on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will be published online and presented by EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan at a conference in Brusssels in July.

Modernising and simplifying the CAP, one of the EU’s longstanding policies, is aimed at allowing it to better respond to today’s social, political, environmental and economic challenges.

The Commission said a modernised and simplified CAP would address the key challenges that agriculture and rural areas are facing.

At the same time, it would contribute to the Commission’s policy priorities —most notably jobs and growth — to sustainable development a budget focused on results, as well as simplification and subsidiarity.

Announcing the process, Mr Hogan asked all stakeholders and those interested in the future of food and farming in Europe to participate in shaping a policy for all the people of Europe.

“This public consultation feeds directly into the roadmap for the future CAP announced by President Juncker in December,” he said,

Mr Hogan said the CAP is already delivering major benefits for every European citizen, in terms of food security, the vitality of rural areas, the rural environment and the contribution to the climate change challenge.

“By designing a roadmap for the future, I am confident it can deliver even more,” he said. “But we must refine it, and revitalise it, and, of course, we must adequately fund it.”

Mr Hogan said the public consultation will give farmers, citizens, organisations, and any other interested parties the chance to have their say on the future of the CAP.

The input from the consultation will be used by the Commission to help draft a communication, due by the end of 2017.

That input will include the conclusions on the current performance of the CAP and potential policy options for the future based on reliable evidence, he said.