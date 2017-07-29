Home»Business

Cillian Murphy firm accumulated profits top €1.4m

Saturday, July 29, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the entertainment firm co-owned by movie star, Cillian Murphy have soared to €1.43m.

Fionntrá Siamsa Teoranta boosted total profits by €383,324 to €1.43m last year.

The 41-year old is currently starring in the global movie blockbuster, Dunkirk.

During the year, the cash pile, however, dipped from €1.01m to €922,982.

The actor has never been in such demand; he also starred in action comedy Free Fire and the comedy The Party.

Shortly, Murphy will appear once more on the small screen as the feared family boss, Tomas Selby, in the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders. The BBC has already commissioned another series of the show.

The accounts show that Mr Murphy and his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, shared payouts of €187,664.

A native of Douglas in Cork City, Mr Murphy has mixed work on Hollywood blockbusters, including Batman movies, as well as local movies, such as Breakfast on Pluto and Disco Pigs.

The Dublin-based Lisa Richards agency, which has represented Mr Murphy in Ireland for a number of years, has also had impressive profits. Its accumulated profits in the 18 months to the end of December increased by €226,081 to €500,056. The firm’s cash pile increased more than three fold to €529,259.

The agency represents the who’s who of the Irish entertainment industry, including Amy Huberman, and Sarah Greene.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

