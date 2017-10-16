Home»Business

Brexit ‘gamechanger’ on nuclear plan

Monday, October 16, 2017
Jonathan Stearns and Nikos Chrysoloras

Of all the international regulatory challenges created by the UK’s impending departure from the EU, the atomic-energy industry may best encapsulate the decision’s bottom-line effect: More bureaucracy and costs for a country that has long fought to curb both within the EU.

Untwining the UK from decades of centralised European supervision of nuclear material for civilian use mirrors the broader Brexit process.

Each involves abandoning treaty-bound organisations, re-establishing links on less integrated terms and, in the meantime, creating uncertainty for everybody from executives to researchers.

The UK is a leading European nuclear country, with 15 reactors accounting for about a fifth of domestic electricity production. The British atomic-energy industry employs more than 65,000 people and features companies ranging from plant operator EDF Energy and developer Horizon Nuclear Power — a unit of Hitachi — to fuel producer Westinghouse Electric and uranium enricher Urenco.

“Brexit is a complete gamechanger for the nuclear industry in Britain, altering the regulatory environment, creating major complexity and leading the way to higher costs for businesses, the state and ultimately the British taxpayer,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a research fellow on energy at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels. “It’s a huge, self-inflicted problem.”

The EU’s nuclear framework is a microcosm of the Brexit hurdles because, like Europe’s single market and free-trade deals, it offers the UK benefits that the British government is keen to retain after the country withdraws from the 28-nation bloc in March 2019. Yet the act of leaving makes preserving those advantages difficult or even impossible.

While the EU’s national governments retain many of the policy powers associated with nuclear energy, the Euratom treaty creates a federal structure for some key elements. The centralised features include non-proliferation inspections, supply agreements with non-EU countries and research funding. The government of UK prime minister Theresa May also announced its intention to quit Euratom.

Bloomberg


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

financebusinessmoneyBrexit

Related Articles

Hard Brexit border will hit building trade, federation warns

Theresa May to meet EU bosses in Brussels amid Brexit 'deadlock'

Hillary Clinton: Brexit no deal would be 'very big disadvantage' to UK

Varadkar: EU leaders willing to create 'unique' Brexit solution for Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Profits soar at Ringaskiddy incinerator bidder

Green light for Denis O’Brien development

Volatile sterling swings on Brexit talks fears

IAG’s Willie Walsh eyes slots of failed Monarch airline


Breaking Stories

Shoppers and retailers in the UK bid farewell to 'round pound'

Over-50s daters becoming a valuable market new figures from Britain show

Lifestyle

Remembering the dead: Poignant reason behind Cork’s Zombie Walk

Eight events around Ireland to check out for some frightful fun this Halloween

Massacre at mass on Scariff Island

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 14, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 43
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »