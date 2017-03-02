Home»Business

Botox firm Allergan to spend €42m in Irish expansion

Thursday, March 02, 2017
Geoff Percival

Botox maker Allergan has announced an additional €42m investment in its Irish operations, that will see it expand existing manufacturing capacity in Dublin and Co Mayo. 

The money will be invested in Allergan’s manufacturing facilities in Westport and Clonshaugh and will support increased manufacturing capabilities for current and future products.

The Westport facility produces Botox and Allergan’s range of eyecare products, while Clonshaugh in Dublin manufactures the company’s tablet-based medicines. The company did not break down how much of the investment would be made in each place.

“We are excited to announce continued investment in our Ireland operations, which will help Allergan continue to provide patients in Ireland and around the world with our innovative medicines,” said Allergan chairman and chief executive Brent Saunders yesterday.

He said Ireland continues to be “a cornerstone” of the companies global growth. At a wide-ranging company announcement in Dublin, yesterday, the Irish-domiciled US pharmaceutical company also announced the creation of a €50,000 innovation award programme with Irish colleges and it becoming an official sponsor of the Irish Open golf tournament.

Speaking at the event, which marked Allergan’s 40th year in Ireland, the Taoiseach Enda Kenny said that Allergan had made “a significant contribution” to making Ireland home to a world-class pharmaceutical industry.

“Allergan were amongst the early arrivals to Ireland and helped to sow the seeds of what was then our emerging pharmaceutical sector, which thankfully took root with much vigour over the intervening years,” he said.

Allergan came close to merging with Pfizer last year, in a $160bn (€151bn) tie-up which would have ranked as the largest healthcare deal in history.

It failed after the US government cracked down on so-called tax inversion deals.

With Allergan registered in Ireland, the tax benefit of such a deal was seen as a major motivator for Pfizer.

Recent data from economic consultants DKM showed that Allergan has made a significant contribution to the economy over its four decades here, with investments estimated at a cumulative €610m.

