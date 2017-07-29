Home»Business

‘Booming economy not overheating’

Saturday, July 29, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Supported by the booming domestic side of the economy, the Irish economy continues to grow at a strong pace, and has survived the first wave of uncertainty caused by the UK’s vote over a year ago to quit the EU, the Central Bank has found.

Reflecting increased optimism, the Central Bank raised its forecasts for GDP growth this year to 4.5% from 3.5% in its previous bulletin, and raised its growth outlook for 2018, to 3.6% from 3.2%.

“Recent evidence points to growth gathering pace,” officials said.

Large increases in a measure of domestic demand modified to exclude the distortions caused by a handful of multinationals and aircraft leasing firms on Irish growth numbers reflect that domestic demand is driving the engine of growth.

Domestic demand will surge 4.5% this year and climb 4% in 2018, with domestic industry, construction, and services at home outperforming the growth in exports, the bank forecasts in its latest quarterly bulletin. An additional 220,000 jobs since the depth of the slump five years ago is helping fuel that demand.

From a low base, construction has boomed. But significantly, the Central Bank highlighted that the number of people employed apart from construction has also climbed, and now exceeds the 1.9m peak of 10 years ago.

Nonetheless, Central Bank officials say there is no immediate fear of the economy overheating, pointing to migrants and participation levels that a “flexible” Irish labour force can tap.

Many firms have weathered the initial wave of uncertainty caused by Brexit but with Brexit yet to happen it cannot be taken for granted that the initial benign outcome will persist, particularly for Irish-owned firms, Central Bank officials, chief economist Gabriel Fagan and John Flynn, its head of Irish economic analysis, told reporters.

The Central Bank economists said that GNI* Star, the new measure devised by a group that included the CSO and the Central Bank, was its preferred and “realistic indicator” to measure the Irish economy because it showed the true picture of indebtedness in the economy. However, it wanted to let the new measure bed in before using it in its bulletins. Without citing specific budget choices, Mr Fagan suggested that over-shooting EU debt targets was desirable.

The CSO this month confirmed the economy is about a third smaller under GNI* and debt levels correspondingly higher than under GDP. GDP includes transfers of intellectual property and contract manufacturing by multinationals, which gave rise to the jibe of ‘leprechaun economics’ over Irish figures.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS central bank, economy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cillian Murphy firm accumulated profits top €1.4m

Aer Lingus owner profits up 35% amid boost across sector

Renault shares slide as profitability lags PSA rival

CIF insists 18,000 homes built this year


Breaking Stories

Porsche told to recall 22,000 cars after emissions software deemed illgal

Apple has ditched ipods as music moves to phones

Cheaper fuel helps IAG profits soar despite hit from bait failure compensation

Amazon sales boost briefly makes founder Jeff Bezo world's richest man

Lifestyle

Online dating through the world of Irish dance

Ask Audrey: The definition of a style icon in Limerick is someone who only owns two tracksuits

Keeping fit is good for the mind as well as the body

The night sky is a long way from Tipperary

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 