Beckham Brand Holdings tax bill revealed

David and Victoria Beckham pay the taxman the equivalent of nearly £22,000 (€26,000) a day after their global business empire notched up more than £47m in sales.

The firm owned by the ex-England captain and his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife made pre-tax profits of £39.5m on sales of £47m in 2015, according to figures at Companies House.

That landed them with an £8m tax bill, which works out at nearly £22,000 a day or £152,000 a week.

Beckham Brand Holdings looks after Victoria’s fashion sales and David’s image rights. Its pre-tax profits surged from £10m in 2014 despite an 8% fall in sales.

Mr Beckham, once nicknamed “Golden Balls” by Victoria, made £10m in sales from his brand image rights, while Victoria’s fashion business made £37m in turnover.

He revealed earlier this week mistakes made during his time at Manchester United and sudden rise to global fame led to a rift with manager Alex Ferguson.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he said his celebrity status and marriage to Victoria cast doubts over his professionalism. He also said he and Victoria used to have dates in restaurant car parks in the early days of their relationship to keep it a secret.

In a career spanning 21 years, Mr Beckham played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint- Germain, earning 115 caps for England. He captained the national team for six years and scored 17 times.

Victoria Beckham became a household name in the mid-1990s as part of the Spice Girls, a five-piece girl band that sold 31 million copies of their debut album, Spiceworld, becoming the best-ever selling album by a female band.

In 1997, the couple began their relationship and in 1999 were married by Bishop of Cork, Paul Colton, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. They have four children. Financial experts estimated their worth at more than £500m in 2015.

Brand Beckham is said by marketing analysts to have the same instant recognition of the likes of Coca-Cola. Both David and Victoria have been lauded as fashion icons, becoming among the most coveted spokespeople in the world for clothing, food and drink, health and fitness, beauty and fitness products.

Mr Beckham signed lifetime contract with Adidas in 2003, earning hundreds of millions ofdollars upfront and receiving profits on all his branded bootwear.

In 2006, his legs were insured for £100m by Lloyd’s of London.

Mrs Beckham has been hugely successful as a fashion designer since 2008.