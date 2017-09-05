Home»Breaking News»world

Woman accused of falsely claiming her husband died in Grenfell Tower fire

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 02:24 pm

A woman who allegedly falsely claimed her husband died in the Grenfell Tower fire and obtained more than £10,000 in funds allocated for survivors has appeared in court.

Joyce Msokeri, of Ambleside Gardens, Sutton, south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

It is alleged the 46-year-old also falsely claimed to have a child in intensive care following the blaze earlier this year.

The court heard Msokeri made substantial claims on the basis she was a survivor of the fire.

Msokeri, who was arrested on July 26, is due to next appear in custody at Southwark Crown Court on October 3.

The charges allege she made false representations to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for money and accommodation at the Hilton hotel, to charities in order to obtain clothing and food, to hospitals that she was the wife of a patient, and also made false representations to HMRC and a GP surgery in Kensington and Chelsea.

Sending the case to crown court, District Judge Elizabeth Roscoe said: "It is a substantial amount of money.

"It is in circumstances where it is akin to a fraud on a vulnerable person who has been injured.

"It is similar to that in that of course there is a finite pot and the more that is taken out illegally, the less there is for those that deserve it."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Grenfell

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Proposal to inspect all recent builds for fire safety labelled 'unrealistic'

UK extends immigration amnesty for Grenfell Tower survivors

Notting Hill Carnival revellers hold minute's silence for Grenfell Tower victims

Bodies of mother and daughter found side-by-side after Grenfell fire

More in this Section

Hurricane Irma is reaching frightening speed as it heads towards the Caribbean and Florida

Amnesty claims Boko Haram killings have doubled in five months, many using girl suicide bombers

Four serving British Army members arrested under Terrorism Act

A massive black hole has been found at the heart of the Milky Way


Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 