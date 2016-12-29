Trump: United Nations is a waste of time and money

Donald Trump says the United Nations is a waste of time and money.

The US President Elect has launched a stinging attack on the body after a war of words erupted between America and Israel over the Palestinian conflict.

It has been a turbulent 24 hours between the two countries after the US refused to veto a UN resolution against Israel.

It comes just days before Mr Trump takes office and Steven Knowlton Professor of Journalism at DCU says it's been a long time in the making: "It is the culmination of tensions between the Obama administration and Israeli administration that have been worsening for many years.

"And with four weeks to go and Israel on a path that the Obama administration thinks is disasterous both for Israel and for everyone else."