Teenager murded in UK house party stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death at a house party in England.

Police were called to a property in Willows Road in Walsall shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The victim, who police have not named, died at the scene "despite the best efforts of emergency services" to save him, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins said: "Investigations are at an early stage, but there appears to have been a party at an address in Willows Road which resulted in a disorder and a young man tragically losing his life.

"I would urge the person or persons responsible for the stabbing to come forward and hand themselves in.

"The police will find out who is responsible and I would ask them to search their conscience and come and talk to us as soon as possible."

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and forensic investigations at the scene.