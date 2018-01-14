Home»Breaking News»world

Teenager murded in UK house party stabbing

Sunday, January 14, 2018 - 11:03 am

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death at a house party in England.

Police were called to a property in Willows Road in Walsall shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The victim, who police have not named, died at the scene "despite the best efforts of emergency services" to save him, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins said: "Investigations are at an early stage, but there appears to have been a party at an address in Willows Road which resulted in a disorder and a young man tragically losing his life.

"I would urge the person or persons responsible for the stabbing to come forward and hand themselves in.

"The police will find out who is responsible and I would ask them to search their conscience and come and talk to us as soon as possible."

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and forensic investigations at the scene.


KEYWORDS

UK

More in this Section

African ambassadors to UN attack Trump's 'racist' remars

Two killed after ferry carrying schoolchildren sinks off India's western coast

Search for mudslide missing in California continues as death toll rises to 18

Iran rejects Trump's demand for change in nuclear deal


Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 13, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »