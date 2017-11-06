Home»Breaking News»world

Sleep deprivation effects drivers in a similar way to drinking alcohol

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 04:24 pm

Sleep deprivation disrupts brain cell communication in much the same way as alcohol, research has shown.

Exhausted neurons respond more slowly than usual and take longer to transmit weaker signals, a study found.

Tired brain cells explain why a poor night’s sleep is so likely to lead to memory lapses and poor concentration the next day, scientists believe.

Researchers tested 12 tired epileptic patients who had electrodes implanted into their brains to pinpoint the origin of their seizures.

Professor Itzhak Fried, from the University of California at Los Angeles, said: "We discovered that starving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly.

"This paves the way for cognitive lapses in how we perceive and react to the world around us.

"Inadequate sleep exerts a similar influence on our brain as drinking too much. Yet no legal or medical standards exist for identifying over-tired drivers on the road the same way we target drunk drivers."

The study participants were asked to stay awake all night to speed up the onset of an epileptic episode before undergoing surgery. Lack of sleep is known to trigger seizures in vulnerable individuals.

For the test, the patients had to categorise a variety of images as fast as possible while the implants recorded their brain activity.

Lack of sleep caused the neurons to respond to visual stimulus sluggishly, the scientists reported in the journal Nature Medicine. They also fired weakly and their transmissions dragged on longer than normal.

The same effects were likely to occur when a sleepy motorist notices a pedestrian stepping into the road, said the researchers.

Co-author Dr Yuval Nir, from Tel Aviv University in Israel, said: "The very act of seeing the pedestrian slows down in the driver’s over-tired brain. It takes longer for his brain to register what he’s perceiving."

The team also discovered "slow" brain waves similar to those that occur during sleep in tired regions of the brain. Brain waves are synchronised pulses of electrical activity generated by neurons.

"Slow sleep-like waves disrupted the patients’ brain activity and performance of tasks," said Prof Fried. "This phenomenon suggests that select regions of the patients’ brains were dozing, causing mental lapses, while the rest of the brain was awake and running as usual."


KEYWORDS

sleep deprivationNature MedicineProfessor Itzhak Fried

Related Articles

Some 7-8 year-olds spending 21 hours a week on 'screens'; one fifth are overweight

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

Respreeza patients have to wait on next dose

Drug cut relapse rate in children with MS by 82%

More in this Section

’Poison Woman’ serial killer sentenced to death for murder of partners after inheriting over €7m

Catalan separatist parties urged to run in a pro-independence coalition

Being socially awkward can be bad for your health, study suggests

Counter-terrorism operation underway in Paris


Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »