Russian navy test-fires submarine-launch ballistic missile

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 06:41 pm

The Russian military said it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Yuri Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine launched the Bulava missile on Monday from a submerged position in the Barents Sea, the defence ministry said.

The missile's mock warheads reached their designated targets on the opposite side of Russia, the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the ministry said.

The Bulava, which has been commissioned by the Russian navy after a long cycle of development, carries six nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300km (about 5,770 miles).

The Yuri Dolgoruky is the first in a series of Borei-class submarines carrying the Bulava.

Russia now has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to gradually replace some of the older Soviet-built ones.

