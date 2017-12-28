Home»Breaking News»world

Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 07:25 am

Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the US Senate race.

Mr Moore filed a lawsuit on Wednesday evening in Montgomery Circuit Court, 14 hours ahead of Thursday's meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Mr Jones the winner of the December 12 election.

Mr Jones defeated his Republican opponent by about 20,000 votes.

Mr Moore's attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said on Wednesday evening that Mr Jones will be certified as the winner on Thursday.

He said so far his office has found no evidence of fraud.

AP


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Kosovans use ties to protest over their PM’s pay rise

Minister wants planned train station at Western Wall named after Donald Trump

Dozens injured as tourist ship hits bridge in Germany

Spain pulls police reinforcements back from Catalonia


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »