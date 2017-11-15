Home»Breaking News»world

New earth-like planet found 11 light years from our solar system

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:15 am

A new earth-like planet has been found, just 11 light years from our solar system.

Scientists at the European Southern Observatory think 'Ross 128 B' may be capable of sustaining life.

It is the closest planet to be discovered orbiting an inactive red dwarf star.

Astronomers say that increases the chances it could sustain life.

The planet was discovered by a team using the ESO’s unique planet-hunting HARPS instrument.

The new world is now the second-closest temperate planet to be detected after Proxima b.

Ross 128 b will be a prime target for ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope, which will be able to search for biomarkers in the planet's atmosphere.

Picture and video - ESO


