Iraqi PM raises flag in border area taken from 'Islamic State'

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 02:47 pm

The prime minister of Iraq has raised the country's flag at a border crossing with Syria days after Iraqi forces retook it from the so-called 'Islamic State' group, state TV said.

Al-Iraqiya TV said Haider al-Abadi visited the newly-liberated town of Qaim and the nearby Husaybah border crossing in far-western Iraq today.

Both sit along what was once an important supply route used by 'IS' when the group controlled large areas in Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition drove 'IS' from Qaim and surrounding areas last week, in what coalition officials said marked the end of the conventional war against the extremist group in Iraq.

The militants are expected to rely more on insurgent-style attacks now that they no longer hold significant territory.

- AP


