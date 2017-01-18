George HW Bush in intensive care as his wife is admitted to hospital

Home»Breaking News»world

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 06:40 pm

George HW Bush has been admitted to an intensive care unit to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia, according to a spokesman for the former US president.

Jim McGrath said Mr Bush's wife, Barbara Bush, has also been admitted to hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Mr McGrath said the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway.

He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been at Houston's Methodist Hospital since Saturday.

Barbara Bush is 91. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 6.

