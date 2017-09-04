Home»Breaking News»world

Fugitive Italian mobster arrested in Uruguay

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 01:36 pm

Top 'ndrangheta crime syndicate boss Rocco Morabito, who has been on the run from Italy since 1994, has been arrested in Uruguay where he had been living under a false name with a forged Brazilian passport.

Reggio Calabria chief prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said Morabito had played a big role in cocaine trafficking between South America and Milan, a distribution point for the drug to be sold elsewhere.

The Calabria-based 'ndrangheta is one of the world's biggest cocaine traffickers.

Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said Morabito has been convicted of mafia association and drug trafficking.

Morabito must serve 30 years in Italian prison.

Italian state radio said Morabito was arrested on Sunday in a Montevideo hotel, but had been living in a villa in Punta del Este, a resort town.


