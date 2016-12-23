Dashcam video of Berlin terror attack emerges

As a manhunt continues for the main suspect in the Berlin lorry attack, a video hs emerged showing the moment it ploughed into a Christmas market.

The dashcam footage, taken by a taxi driver, was captured moments before 12 people were killed.

The hunt for 24-year-old Tunisian Amri intensified when his fingerprints were found in the cab of the vehicle used in Monday's attack.

Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the fingerprint discovery strengthens the case linking Amri to the massacre at the Christmas market near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

German authorities have issued a wanted notice for Amri, describing him as potentially violent and armed.

Mr de Maiziere spoke after visiting Germany's federal criminal police office alongside chancellor Angela Merkel.

German authorities have offered a reward of up to €100,000 for information leading to Amri's arrest.

The so-called 'Islamic State' ('IS') group has claimed responsibility for the carnage in the German capital.

Mr de Maiziere said: "We can tell you today that there are additional indications that this suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator.

"Fingerprints were found in the cab, and there are other, additional indications that suggest this.

"It is all the more important that the search is successful as soon as possible."

In Tunisia, one of Amri's brothers urged him to surrender to authorities.

Abdelkader Amri said: "I ask him to turn himself in to the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it."

He said Amri may have been radicalised in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.