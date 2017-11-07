Catalan separatist parties urged to run in a pro-independence coalition

A civil society group that spearheaded the Catalan push for secession from Spain wants all of Catalonia’s separatist political parties to run in a pro-independence coalition in regional elections on December 21.

Assemblea Nacional Catalana is calling for the coalition to include jailed separatist activists and members of the deposed Catalan cabinet as candidates.

The parties have until midnight tonight to register an interest in forming coalitions.

Pro-secession parties held a slim majority in the Catalan parliament before it was dissolved by Spanish authorities after it voted for a declaration of independence.

Judges are gauging possible rebellion charges against the former Catalan separatist officials. Some of them are fighting extradition in Belgium.

Recent opinion polls have forecast a tight electoral race between parties for and against independence.