British photographer injured during Ukraine fighting

A British photographer has been injured in Ukraine as fighting between government and rebel forces stepped up, military officials have said.

The journalist - reported to be documentary photographer Christopher Nunn from Huddersfield - was hit in the eye during shelling on Thursday night, according to the Facebook page of Ukraine's anti-rebel military operation.

Mr Nunn is said to have picked up the injury during fighting between government troops and Russia-backed rebels in the town of Avdeyeka in the east of the country.

British documentary photographer Christopher Nunn. Photo: Olexander Chekmenev/via AP

International monitors issued a sharp call for both sides to cease the fighting.

The monitoring mission of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation In Europe described the escalation in conflict as "unacceptable".

Ukraine said three of its soldiers and an emergency worker died in the past day.

At least 33 people including civilians have been killed in fighting this week and several dozen injured.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that several civilians were killed in the city of Donetsk, the main stronghold of Russian-backed separatist rebels, but did not give details.

The death toll in the war that began in April 2014 has exceeded 9,800, according to United Nations figures and a tally of recent fighting.

Although a ceasefire and pullback of heavy weapons is called for in a two-year-old peace agreement, violations by both sides are frequent.

- AP