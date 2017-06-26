15 killed as dance school bus flips over in Argentina

A bus carrying students, parents and teachers from a dance school has flipped over in Argentina, killing at least 15 people, officials said.

Nine adolescents and the driver were among those killed in Mendoza province, west of Buenos Aires, said local health minister Claudia Najul.

Another 21 people were taken to hospital with injuries, including four minors.

Survivors told local news media that the bus was travelling at a high rate of speed with 50 passengers aboard when it apparently struck the side of a hill on a curvy road, causing the vehicle to turn over.

