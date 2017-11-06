Home»Sport

West Ham sack Slaven Bilic

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 11:16 am

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as West Ham manager.

The Premier League club announced the departure of the Croatian, who was appointed in June 2015 on a three-year contract, on Monday after Saturday's 4-1 loss to Liverpool.

"West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club," the Hammers said in a statement.

The club hierarchy "believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition", the statement added.

Former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss David Moyes is widely expected to replace Bilic at the London Stadium.

The Hammers statement added: "The club's search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is under way and an announcement regarding Bilic's successor is expected to be made over the coming days."

Bilic's assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the club with immediate effect.


More in this Section

Arsene Wenger claims Raheem Sterling 'dives well' after defeat at Man City

Gridiron review: Washington topple Seahawks, 49ers lose to Cardinals

David Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job ahead of Slaven Bilic's meeting with chairman

John Caulfield salutes 'fantastic' penalty hero Mark McNulty


Today's Stories

Cork City last the distance to claim double-double

Basketball: UCD in control as Warriors suffer biggest defeat

Na Piarsaigh break new ground in rout of Blackrock

Joe Schmidt’s objectives clear for November Series

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »