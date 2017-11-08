UN agency ends potential Qatar investigation after migrant-worker reforms

The United Nations labour agency has ended a potential investigation of Qatar after the 2022 World Cup host pledged to protect the rights of migrant workers.

The International Labour Organisation said it closed a formal complaint procedure "concerning non-observance by Qatar of the Forced Labour Convention".

Qatari labour minister Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi told the ILO Governing Body meeting that his government is "mindful to protect all migrant workers, including domestic workers".

The complaint process, opened in 2014, put pressure on Qatar to reform and end the "kafala" sponsorship system that binds workers to their employer.

Qatar relies heavily on a massive workforce of migrant workers from Asia to expand its infrastructure. This includes stadiums, hotels and transport projects linked to the 2022 World Cup.