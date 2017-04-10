Home»Sport

Rassie Erasmus ‘nervous for CJ Stander and Conor Murray’ as Munster’s injury worries mount

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 02:33 pm

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is keeping his fingers crossed that five key players will be available for the European Champions Cup match against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, writes Charlie Mulqueen.

While he more or less ruled internationals Conor Murray and CJ Stander out of Saturday’s Pro 12 clash with Ulster at Thomond Park, he gave both of them a “good chance” of lining out against Saracens.

It is also unlikely that Donnacha Ryan and Tyler Bleyendaal will be available against Ulster having picked up concussion in Saturday’s win over Glasgow Warriors and he’s awaiting the result of a scan on a knee injury sustained by try scorer James Cronin in that game.

“Obviously, we are trying to get CJ and Conor back this week while Donnacha and Tyler will go through the usual HIA processes so hopefully they will pass those tests and be available for Saturday”, said Erasmus.

“I don’t think they were among the worst concussions ever seen. I’m nervous for CJ and Conor because they are important players like any other coach would be at this stage of the season.

“Other coaches, Mark McCall at Saracens, I’m sure they all have worries and we are the same. CJ and Conor are world-class players and it would be great to have them available.

“My gut feeling is that CJ has a better chance than Conor because of the speed of recovery of the two at this stage. They have a good chance but not this week although they are not ruled out.”

