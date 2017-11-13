Home»Sport

Poll finds major support for all-Ireland international soccer team

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 11:35 pm

A poll has found that almost three-quarters of people would support the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland soccer teams merging.

The Amarách Research poll for tonight's Claire Byrne Live programme on RTE One found that 73% of respondents would be in favour of a single international soccer team for the island of Ireland.

It found that only 18% would be against the merger, with 9% undecided.

The poll of more than 1,000 Irish adults over the age of 18 was carried out earlier today.

It comes ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s huge match against Denmark in the Aviva tomorrow night and after Northern Ireland were knocked out in the World Cup qualifier play-off by Switzerland yesterday.


