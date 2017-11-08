Home»Sport

Paul McShane has scored a thunderbolt in Ireland training

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 12:22 pm

Ireland may be short on attacking options, but Martin O'Neill probably wasn't expecting Paul McShane to be the man to put up his hand for a forward role, writes Stephen Barry.

With injuries to Jon Walters and Sean Maguire limiting Ireland's options, the manager would've been hoping to see fireworks from Shane Long, without a goal since February 2017, or Daryl Murphy, who is returning from a heel injury.

Instead it was Reading captain who lit up social media with a left-footed thunderbolt.

What a strike from Paul McShane in training today! #COYBIG

A post shared by FAIreland (@faireland) on

McShane hasn't played a competitive minute for Ireland since Thierry Henry's 'Hand of Gaul' handball incident against France in the 2009 World Cup play-offs, where McShane took some flak for being the nearest player to Henry.

However, he could provide back-up for an Irish back-four which all are carrying the possibility of suspension should they pick-up a yellow card in the play-off first leg against Denmark.

John O'Shea and Paul McShane. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ireland are also without the injured Seamus Coleman and Richard Keogh in defence.


KEYWORDS

soccerirelandpaul mcshane

Related Articles

'Have no regrets' is Michael O'Neill's message for World Cup play-off

Harry Arter hopeful 'massive players' will win fitness battle in time for Denmark test

Jeff Hendrick receives positive news in race for fitness

Roy Keane didn’t disappoint when asked about Peter Schmeichel by a Danish journalist

More in this Section

UN agency ends potential Qatar investigation after migrant-worker reforms

'It'll be Christmas by the beach': Cora Staunton looking forward to Aussie adventure after another club title

Kerry deny Pat Spillane's claims over Colm Cooper cash

'Family delighted' as Andy Murray's wife Kim has second daughter


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

IRFU CEO Philip Browne leads Rugby World Cup 2023 counter-attack

Harry Arter wants to earn right to make himself heard

Cork star Eoin Cadogan loving International Rules challenge

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »