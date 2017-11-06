Noel Meade set to unleash exciting Red Jack over hurdles

High-class bumper horse Red Jack is primed for an imminent debut over hurdles.

The Noel Meade-trained four-year-old saw off subsequent Champion Bumper runner-up Debuchet when making a successful debut at Naas in early January, prompting powerhouse owner JP McManus to secure his services.

It looked a good investment after Red Jack maintained his unbeaten record with a stylish display in a valuable Bumper at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday, and Meade is excited to see how he takes to jumping this season.

Speaking at a National Hunt season preview at the Ardboyne Hotel in Navan, the trainer said: "He looked good the first day and didn't get a god prep for Fairyhouse. We gave him a break after he won in January and then things just didn't go according to plan, he got an infection in his withers.

"He had a very rushed preparation for Fairyhouse and he still won very easy. The second horse (Dinons) came flying home that day but I'd say our lad just got a bit tired. He's very close to being ready to run.

"He went around Fairyhouse last Wednesday over hurdles and he seems all right."

Snow Falcon could be about to embark on a career over fences after surprising Meade during recent schooling sessions.

The seven-year-old won the Grade Two Lismullen Hurdle at Navan 12 months ago and has been placed at the highest level on a couple of occasions.

Meade said: "We've schooled Snow Falcon for the last two weeks over fences. We didn't really think it would ever happen because he's wasn't the most brilliant jumper of hurdles.

"I'd hate to say too much about it, but he's been absolutely brilliant and I'd say with the way he's been schooling he's going to switch codes and go over fences.

"You would be hoping if things go right for him he could be a Drinmore (Fairyhouse, December 3) kind of horse."