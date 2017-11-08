Home»Sport

Man City, United and Celtic had the best responses to Twitter's new 280-character limit

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 01:20 pm

Twitter has confirmed the roll out of an expanded 280-character limit for tweets after a brief trial, writes Stephen Barry.

While there has been a mixed reaction from users online (briefly summarised as 'Edit button please'), football clubs have been quick to make use of the doubled space.

Many shared legendary club moments alongside the original commentary - best of the bunch being Manchester City's effort.

Their cross-city rivals United joked that the extra space would allow them to expand a fan-favourite hashtag.

It was perfect timing for Celtic, who were struggling to summarise their British-record 63-game unbeaten domestic run.

Borussia Monchengladbach once renamed themselves 'A German Team' on Twitter after a Scottish pub couldn't spell their name before a trip to Parkhead.

They need worry no longer.

Others used the new allowance to display their trophy cabinet.

Reading took time to remember the likes of Kevin Doyle, Stephen Hunt, Shane Long and Simon Cox from the 2006 record-breaking Championship-winning side (who got 106 points in a season).

There were songs too.

Although traditionalists Brighton were happy to stick to the old limit.

In basketball, the National Basketball Referees Association were delighted with the opportunity to advance the sporting discourse...

However, the change was perhaps best summed up by a would-be Roy Keane quote.


KEYWORDS

twittermanchester citymanchester unitedceltic280 characters

Related Articles

More in this Section

Paul McShane has scored a thunderbolt in Ireland training

UN agency ends potential Qatar investigation after migrant-worker reforms

'It'll be Christmas by the beach': Cora Staunton looking forward to Aussie adventure after another club title

Kerry deny Pat Spillane's claims over Colm Cooper cash


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

IRFU CEO Philip Browne leads Rugby World Cup 2023 counter-attack

Harry Arter wants to earn right to make himself heard

Cork star Eoin Cadogan loving International Rules challenge

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »