Man City, United and Celtic had the best responses to Twitter's new 280-character limit

Twitter has confirmed the roll out of an expanded 280-character limit for tweets after a brief trial, writes Stephen Barry.

While there has been a mixed reaction from users online (briefly summarised as 'Edit button please'), football clubs have been quick to make use of the doubled space.

Many shared legendary club moments alongside the original commentary - best of the bunch being Manchester City's effort.

280 characters means we can now go... AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2017

Their cross-city rivals United joked that the extra space would allow them to expand a fan-favourite hashtag.

With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2017

It was perfect timing for Celtic, who were struggling to summarise their British-record 63-game unbeaten domestic run.

Win Win Win Win Win Win Draw Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Draw Win Win Draw Win Draw Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Win Draw Win Win Win Win Draw Win Win Win Draw Win#280characters 😉 pic.twitter.com/qxLTcbEZ02 — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) November 8, 2017

Borussia Monchengladbach once renamed themselves 'A German Team' on Twitter after a Scottish pub couldn't spell their name before a trip to Parkhead.

They need worry no longer.

Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory. Yours sincerely, Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. pic.twitter.com/FTBBJjPfxT — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 8, 2017

Others used the new allowance to display their trophy cabinet.

Thank you @Twitter, now we can finally write in one tweet all the trophies we've won! 😉 7 #UCL 🏆 5 #UEFASuperCup 🏆 2 Cup Winners' Cups 🏆 3 Intercontinental Cups 🏆 1 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆 18 Scudetto titles 🇮🇹 5 Italian Cups 🇮🇹 7 Italian Super Cups 🇮🇹#280characters 🆕 pic.twitter.com/onffmFrbR0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 8, 2017

Reading took time to remember the likes of Kevin Doyle, Stephen Hunt, Shane Long and Simon Cox from the 2006 record-breaking Championship-winning side (who got 106 points in a season).

We've never been able to do this on Twitter before... 🔵⚪ Hahnemann Murty Shorey Ingimarsson Sonko Harper Sidwell Little Convey Lita Kitson Doyle Hunt Oster Long Stack Golbourne Halls Baradji Obinna Makin Gunnarsson Dobson Cox #106 🏆 #wevegottherecord #280characters 💙 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 8, 2017

There were songs too.

Now we've got #280characters... 🎶 👏 Ohhhhhh when the Spuuuuuurrrrrrrsssssss Go maaaarrrrrcccchhhiiiing innn Ohhh when the Spurrrrsss go marrcchhing in I wanna be in that nummbbeerrr Ohh when the Spurrrrsss go marching in! OH WHEN THE SPURS! GO MARCHING IN! 🎶 👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0iq7SlTeo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 8, 2017

Although traditionalists Brighton were happy to stick to the old limit.

In basketball, the National Basketball Referees Association were delighted with the opportunity to advance the sporting discourse...

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

However, the change was perhaps best summed up by a would-be Roy Keane quote.