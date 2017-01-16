Ireland’s Sinead Kane aims to become first blind athlete to complete World Marathon Challenge

This week Sinead Kane will attmpt to enter the record books and become the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge, a race consisting of seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.
Born with only 5% vision, Sinead, a solicitor and PhD researcher from Cork, took to running in 2012 when she competed in the 2012 Mini Marathon.
Since then, Sinead has completed many marathons and, in 2015, became the first visually impaired Irish person to run an ultramarathon in Ireland.
Flying from Dublin to Chile on January 18 Sinead, with the support of Allianz Ireland, will embark on a five-day Antarctic acclimatisation before commencing the first of her seven marathons at Union Glacier, Antarctica, one of the world’s most gruelling marathons.
The first leg of the #worldmarathonchallenge will start at Union Glacier Camp Antarctica #blindrunner777 pic.twitter.com/jsZgRQAvt5— Sinead Kane (@blindrunner777) January 15, 2017
Later that day she will fly from Antarctica to complete six more 26.2 mile marathons in South America, North America, Europe, Africa and Australia, all within 168 hours, or seven days.
John O ’Regan, one of Ireland’s most experienced and decorated ultra-distance runners will run with Sinead, acting as her guide.
“Sinead’s drive, ambition and determination to compete at a world level is an inspiration to us all,” Damien O’Neill, Allianz Head of Marketing and Communications, said. “We wish her well as she dares to step into the record books.”
Sinead’s progress throughout the World Marathon will be documented daily in a dedicated blog viewable at www.allianz.ie/blog/Sinead 777.
2017 WORLD MARATHON CHALLENGE SCHEDULE
DATE ACTIVITY
18-Jan Arrive at Punta Arenas, Chile
19-Jan Pre-Departure Briefings for Antarctica
20-Jan Flight to Marathon location at Union Glacier, Antarctica
21-Jan Antarctic Acclimatisation
22-Jan Cold Weather Gear Testing
23-Jan Marathon in Antarctica + Flight to Punta Arenas
24-Jan Marathon in Punta Arenas + Flight to Miami
25-Jan Marathon in Miami + Flight to Madrid
26-Jan Marathon in Madrid + Flight to Marrakech
27-Jan Marathon in Marrakech + Flight to Dubai
28-Jan Marathon in Dubai + Flight to Sydney
29-Jan Marathon in Sydney + Celebration
30-Jan Rest & Relaxation
31-Jan Free to Return Home