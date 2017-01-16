Ireland’s Sinead Kane aims to become first blind athlete to complete World Marathon Challenge

This week Sinead Kane will attmpt to enter the record books and become the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge, a race consisting of seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Born with only 5% vision, Sinead, a solicitor and PhD researcher from Cork, took to running in 2012 when she competed in the 2012 Mini Marathon.

Since then, Sinead has completed many marathons and, in 2015, became the first visually impaired Irish person to run an ultramarathon in Ireland.

Flying from Dublin to Chile on January 18 Sinead, with the support of Allianz Ireland, will embark on a five-day Antarctic acclimatisation before commencing the first of her seven marathons at Union Glacier, Antarctica, one of the world’s most gruelling marathons.

The first leg of the #worldmarathonchallenge will start at Union Glacier Camp Antarctica #blindrunner777 pic.twitter.com/jsZgRQAvt5 — Sinead Kane (@blindrunner777) January 15, 2017

Later that day she will fly from Antarctica to complete six more 26.2 mile marathons in South America, North America, Europe, Africa and Australia, all within 168 hours, or seven days.

John O ’Regan, one of Ireland’s most experienced and decorated ultra-distance runners will run with Sinead, acting as her guide.

“Sinead’s drive, ambition and determination to compete at a world level is an inspiration to us all,” Damien O’Neill, Allianz Head of Marketing and Communications, said. “We wish her well as she dares to step into the record books.”

Sinead’s progress throughout the World Marathon will be documented daily in a dedicated blog viewable at www.allianz.ie/blog/Sinead 777.

2017 WORLD MARATHON CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

DATE ACTIVITY

18-Jan Arrive at Punta Arenas, Chile

19-Jan Pre-Departure Briefings for Antarctica

20-Jan Flight to Marathon location at Union Glacier, Antarctica

21-Jan Antarctic Acclimatisation

22-Jan Cold Weather Gear Testing

23-Jan Marathon in Antarctica + Flight to Punta Arenas

24-Jan Marathon in Punta Arenas + Flight to Miami

25-Jan Marathon in Miami + Flight to Madrid

26-Jan Marathon in Madrid + Flight to Marrakech

27-Jan Marathon in Marrakech + Flight to Dubai

28-Jan Marathon in Dubai + Flight to Sydney

29-Jan Marathon in Sydney + Celebration

30-Jan Rest & Relaxation

31-Jan Free to Return Home