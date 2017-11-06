Home»Sport

Gridiron review: Washington topple Seahawks, 49ers lose to Cardinals

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 07:43 am

Kirk Cousins drove the Washington Redskins 70 yards and Rob Kelley's one-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining on the clock earned them a 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks had gone 14-10 ahead with 1:34 to go after Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Adrian Peterson had a career-high 37 carries for 159 yards to help the Arizona Cardinals to a 20-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Peterson's running and a pair of touchdown passes in the first half from Drew Stanton was enough for the Cardinals to see off the 49ers, who have now lost 23 of their past 24 games.

Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley gets up after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of their NFL football game yesterday. Pic: AP/Elaine Thompson

Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown to give the Dallas Cowboys a 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders remained in the race for a play-off place with a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.


