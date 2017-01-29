First trophy of season goes to Cork

Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-21
By Michael Moynihan
Cork collected the first trophy of the season, the Co-op superstores.ie Munster senior hurling league, in a sodden Gaelic Grounds yesterday, thanks to Alan Cadogan’s late, late goal.
The 2,372 on hand saw Cork 0-3 to 0-1 up before Limerick goaled on eight minutes, a super James Ryan pass picking out David Dempsey, who finished well from close range.
The goal opened the game up, with the sides swapping points in slippery conditions, Limerick nudging ahead with a Barry Nash point at the end of the first quarter, 1-5 to 0-7.
The impressive Peter Casey hit four points on the spin and pushed Limerick two ahead; Patrick Horgan’s accuracy from frees tied the game for Cork, but there was still time for Graeme Mulcahyand Kyle Hayes to push Limerick two ahead at the break, 1-11 to 0-12.
On the resumption Limerick were sharper, pushing three ahead by the 45th minute thanks to another Casey free - a good Nickey Quaid save denied Darragh Fitzgibbon a Cork goal just afterwards.
Dempsey gave Limerick a four-point lead turning into the final quarter but Horgan (two), Kingston and sub. Seamus Harnedy and Daniel Kearney put Cork ahead with five points in a row.
Limerick rallied, however, and points from Casey , Dempsey and Byrnes (free) seemed to make it safe - until Cadogan’s late intervention.
Scorers for Limerick: D. Casey (0-9, 0-7 frees); D. Dempsey (1-3), D. Byrnes (0-4, 0-3 frees); G. Mulcahy, B. Nash, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty (0-1 each).
Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-9, 0-7 frees); A. Cadogan (1-2) C. Lehane, S. Kingston (0-3); D. Brosnan, M. Coleman, D. Kearney, S. Harnedy (0-1 each).
LIMERICK: N. Quaid, S. Cahill, R. McCarthy, M. Casey, D. Byrnes, D. Hannon, G. O’Mahony, P. Browne, J. Ryan (C), G. Hegarty, D. Dempsey, K. Hayes, P. Casey, B. Nash, G. Mulcahy.
Subs: C. Lynch for J. Ryan (60); K. O’Brien for (66) for Hayes (67); S. Tobin for Mulcahy (73).
CORK: A. Nash, S. McDonnell, C. Spillane, D. Cahalane, M. Ellis, C. Joyce, M. Coleman, L. McLoughlin, D. Kearney, C. Lehane, L. Meade, S. Kingston, A. Cadogan, P. Horgan, D. Fitzgibbon.
Subs: D. Griffin for Cahalane and K. Burke for Spillane, D. Brosnan for McLoughlin (all HT); S. Harnedy for Fitzgibbon (60); C. O’Sullivan for McDonnell (72).
Referee: P. Kelly (Tipperary).