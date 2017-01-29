First trophy of season goes to Cork

Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-21

By Michael Moynihan

Cork collected the first trophy of the season, the Co-op superstores.ie Munster senior hurling league, in a sodden Gaelic Grounds yesterday, thanks to Alan Cadogan’s late, late goal.

The 2,372 on hand saw Cork 0-3 to 0-1 up before Limerick goaled on eight minutes, a super James Ryan pass picking out David Dempsey, who finished well from close range.

Christopher Joyce of Cork in action against David Dempsey of Limerick. Picture: Sportsfile

The goal opened the game up, with the sides swapping points in slippery conditions, Limerick nudging ahead with a Barry Nash point at the end of the first quarter, 1-5 to 0-7.

The impressive Peter Casey hit four points on the spin and pushed Limerick two ahead; Patrick Horgan’s accuracy from frees tied the game for Cork, but there was still time for Graeme Mulcahyand Kyle Hayes to push Limerick two ahead at the break, 1-11 to 0-12.

On the resumption Limerick were sharper, pushing three ahead by the 45th minute thanks to another Casey free - a good Nickey Quaid save denied Darragh Fitzgibbon a Cork goal just afterwards.

Dempsey gave Limerick a four-point lead turning into the final quarter but Horgan (two), Kingston and sub. Seamus Harnedy and Daniel Kearney put Cork ahead with five points in a row.

Limerick rallied, however, and points from Casey , Dempsey and Byrnes (free) seemed to make it safe - until Cadogan’s late intervention.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Casey (0-9, 0-7 frees); D. Dempsey (1-3), D. Byrnes (0-4, 0-3 frees); G. Mulcahy, B. Nash, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-9, 0-7 frees); A. Cadogan (1-2) C. Lehane, S. Kingston (0-3); D. Brosnan, M. Coleman, D. Kearney, S. Harnedy (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid, S. Cahill, R. McCarthy, M. Casey, D. Byrnes, D. Hannon, G. O’Mahony, P. Browne, J. Ryan (C), G. Hegarty, D. Dempsey, K. Hayes, P. Casey, B. Nash, G. Mulcahy.

Subs: C. Lynch for J. Ryan (60); K. O’Brien for (66) for Hayes (67); S. Tobin for Mulcahy (73).

CORK: A. Nash, S. McDonnell, C. Spillane, D. Cahalane, M. Ellis, C. Joyce, M. Coleman, L. McLoughlin, D. Kearney, C. Lehane, L. Meade, S. Kingston, A. Cadogan, P. Horgan, D. Fitzgibbon.

Subs: D. Griffin for Cahalane and K. Burke for Spillane, D. Brosnan for McLoughlin (all HT); S. Harnedy for Fitzgibbon (60); C. O’Sullivan for McDonnell (72).

Referee: P. Kelly (Tipperary).