'Do nothing daft': 10 Irish players could be suspended if they pick up a yellow card against Denmark

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 05:35 pm

Roy Keane hopes that the Republic of Ireland can avoid unnecessary suspensions during the first leg of their World Cup play-off against Denmark, writes Stephen Barry.

10 Irish players will miss the return leg if they pick up a yellow card in Copenhagen.

That list is made up of goalkeeper Darren Randolph, the likely back-four of Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark and Stephen Ward, midfielders Harry Arter, Glenn Whelan, James McClean and Aiden McGeady, and target-man Daryl Murphy.

David Meyler is already suspended for the first leg after his last-minute booking for a tackle on Wales 'keeper Wayne Hennessey in their Group D decider.

Keane referred to Robbie Brady being banned for the first Wales game after kicking the ball away against Austria last November when talking about the yellow card tightrope the players have to walk.

“You’re always saying to players ‘Do nothing daft’, but it’s part of the game and it will be the same for Denmark,” said Keane.

“Football is a physical game but you don’t want lads picking up daft yellow cards for kicking the ball away, like we’ve received in the campaign.

“Meyler got a yellow card in the last minute but I think if the ball is there to be won, then you have to go for it. If you mistime it then you suffer the consequences. You can’t be putting it in a player’s mindset not to be going for a ball.

“It’s all part of the game — the physical side of it.”


