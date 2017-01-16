Home»Sport

Dermot Earley to be named as new GPA chief executive

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:34 pm

By John Fogarty

Dermot Earley is in line to be named as the new GPA chief executive tomorrow, the Irish Examiner understands.

The former Kildare star, who has been president of the official inter-county players body since November 2013, is expected to be announced as Dessie Farrell’s successor at a press conference in the organisation’s offices in Santry at midday.

Two-time All-Star Earley, aged 38, retired from inter-county football in May 2013 after 16 seasons having been unable to overcome a series of serious injuries.

He twice suffered ruptured cruciate ligaments and later in his career had two operations in a bid to address a back problem.

Dermot Earley

The Sarsfields man represented the GPA at Congress in Carlow last year and has been a member of the organisation going back to its establishment in 1999.

He has been a part of the executive since the mid 2000s and has presented All-Star awards in 2015 and ’16.

He has previously held a commandant role in the Irish Defence Forces and is the officer commanding the 2nd Brigade Military Police Company.

Current Dublin U21 football manager Farrell has been GPA CEO since 2003 and was chairman for the three previous years.

It is anticipated he will be involved in a handover process with his successor in the coming weeks before Earley takes the reins completely next month.

