Home»Sport

Derek McGrath: Politician tackled Dan Shanahan about Waterford decisions at a funeral

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 07:27 pm

Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath has admitted that the criticism he sometimes endures in a county desperate for All-Ireland success can make him “paranoid”.

In a wide-ranging interview with John Fogarty in Saturday’s Irish Examiner, McGrath says he tries to cocoon himself and his players away from criticism, but described how his selector Dan Shanahan was accosted last season.

“Dan told me he was at a funeral last year and a well-known political figure attacked him over a player being on the team and somebody else not being on it. Dan tried to tell him, ‘I’m at a funeral here’.

“We don’t offer our opinions too much on politics or matters of the day. Obviously, you link yourself to charitable things to boost their profiles but it’s open season in sports. I don’t feel taken for granted but I do in my own paranoia. We’re just interested in getting better every time we go to the field.”

Waterford’s style of play has come in for criticism during McGrath’s reign and he admits some of it has been difficult to accept.

“I’ll tell you how fickle it is: I was being perceived as villainous for dropping well-known names off the panel two years ago.

“What I was perceived as doing was madness.”

Read the Big Interview with Derek McGrath in Saturday’s 32-page Examiner Sport pullout.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, hurling, waterford

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Read the extraordinary rant that led to manager's five-match touchline ban

Sale player sacked after he allegedly leaked information 'extremely disappointed'

Tommy O’Donnell returns for Munster against Racing

Antonio Conte reveals Diego Costa is available for Chelsea on Sunday


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 