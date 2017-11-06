Denmark could be without captain and striker; Keogh also doubt for Ireland

Denmark could be without their captain and one of their main strikers for this week’s World Cup playoff with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Simon Kjaer is to be assesed today after picking up an injury while playing for Sevilla against Barcelona.

While Nicolai Jorgensen - scorer of two goals in World Cup qualifying Group E - fractured his wrist at the weekend while playing for Feyenoord.

Ireland have issues of their own, however.

Derby defender Richard Keogh is expected to miss out after picking up a thigh injury at the weekend.

John O’Shea has a calf injury, while Preston striker Sean Maguire is out for three to four months with a hamstring strain.