Home»Sport

Carl Frampton wins unanimous decision against Mexican Horacio Garcia

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 08:40 am

Carl Frampton made a winning return to the ring with a far from convincing non-title fight victory over Mexican Horacio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The former WBA world featherweight title holder was defeated by Leo Santa Cruz in January and has since split from trainer Shane McGuigan to work with Jamie Moore.

The 30-year-old Belfast fighter was looking for a way back into world title contention and despite looking ring rusty took a unanimous points decision against Garcia and will now hope for a world title fight at Windsor Park in 2018.

Fighting at an agreed weight of 9st 1lb over 10 rounds, Frampton started well and dominated the early rounds before his opponent came back into the contest.

After getting caught on the ropes a couple of times, Frampton appeared to slip in the seventh round but the referee claimed a punch had been landed and gave him a standing count.

Garcia was setting the pace towards the end of the fight and as they began to trade blows a tiring Frampton still did enough to win the fight on all three of the judges' cards.


More in this Section

Joe Schmidt says Joey Carbery has 'fractured his left forearm'

Miss of the season? Brentford’s Neal Maupay just gave his entry for the accolade

’We got lucky’ Stuart McCloskey says of Fiji win

Ireland player ratings v Fiji


Today's Stories

Carl Frampton draws on home comforts after turbulent year

Tommy Fleetwood stays in contention as Justin Rose falters on 18th

Darren Sweetnam: 'I don’t even look back now. It was definitely the right decision'

Pochettino happy with his lot: ‘I don’t care where Arsenal are’

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »