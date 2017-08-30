Anthony Daly resigns Limerick post

By Jackie Cahill

Anthony Daly has confirmed that he is stepping down from his Director of coaching role at the Limerick underage hurling academy.

Daly, Clare’s 1995 and 1997 All-Ireland senior hurling championship winning captain, had been in the position since December 2014.

At the same time, Dublin’s 2013 Leinster SHC winning boss Daly was acting as coach to successive Limerick minor teams under managed by Leo O’Connor, Pat Donnelly and John Mulqueen.

In a brief statement released last night, Daly said: “After carefully reflecting, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of coaching in the Limerick underage academy.

“They have been three very enjoyable years and the highlight was qualifying for an All-Ireland minor final in 2016.

“I would like to thank the Limerick county board for giving me the opportunity and a special word of thanks to Joe McKenna, the former Head of the academy who invited me in initially.

“Joe’s passion for hurling is nothing short of infectious. In the past three seasons, I’ve worked with many fine coaches, players, supportive parents and three minor managers – Leo O’Connor, Pat Donnelly and John Mulqueen.

“I believe that Limerick hurling is on a very sound footing for the future and I would like to wish them every good luck.”