'A great result for Ireland': Dermot Weld hails Melbourne Cup success

Dermot Weld hailed Tuesday's Melbourne Cup result as a "great result for Ireland" after Joseph O'Brien's Rekindling led home a one-two-three for the Emerald Isle.

Weld broke down barriers when Vintage Crop became the first European-trained runner to win the great Australian race in 1993 - the year O'Brien was born.

Not content with winning it once, Weld once again showed to the rest of the training fraternity how to do it when Media Puzzle landed the great race in 2002.

This year's renewal will go down in history for the fact O'Brien beat his record-breaking father, Aidan, into second with Johannes Vermeer, while compatriot Willie Mullins went close once more with Max Dynamite in third.

"I thought it was a very exciting race and a great result for Ireland," Weld told Press Association Sport.

"It was a wonderful achievement and very well deserved for Joseph O'Brien.

"I was just thinking back this morning that it is incredible to think Joseph was born the year Vintage Crop won it.

"I feel a sense of pride. I'm delighted. You must remember Vintage Crop was the horse that internationalised the Melbourne Cup.

"When we went the first time everybody said it couldn't be done, but he internationalised the race and it has developed from that.

"We enjoyed going back and winning it a second time with Media Puzzle and of course Vinnie Roe ran the race of his life to be second to Makybe Diva, one of the best mares in Australia for many many years.

"It's a wonderful race. By internationalising it, Vintage Crop brought it to the rest of the world's attention, which is fabulous.

"Full marks to Joseph."