Young teachers warn unequal pay driving them out of Ireland

Younger and newer teachers are warning that unequal pay is driving them out of the country, and the profession.

Teachers’ unions are holding their annual conferences across the country, and are united in the mantra of ’Equal Pay for Equal Work’.

Teachers at the ASTI conference in Killarney said they’d be better off abroad.

One teacher said: "The Minister has a big vision for education and we welcome that but it is not going to happen unless you address the unequal pay issue.

Another one added: "I would ask the minister does he want to keep highly qualified teachers in Ireland. If so you have to pay them equally."

The young teachers made their comments as it was revealed around 450 teachers have left the ASTI union in the first three months of the year.

The union is meeting in Killarney this afternoon with restoration of pay being top of the agenda.

ASTI vice president Ger Curtin said that he understands why some people are unhappy with their management.

The ASTI has been involved in a number of disputes over the past year, and Mr Curtin said that they do not want any more strikes.

"Well, who wants to close schools? In an ideal world, no, we don’t want to close schools, certainly not," he said.

"Our main focus is our student, primarily, and our colleagues who are not being treated properly.

"If you think about this now, surely to God anybody would say: ’Can we not get this sorted?’."