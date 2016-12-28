Home»Breaking News»ireland

Writer, poet and novelist Anthony Cronin has passed away

The death has been announced of poet, novelist, biographer and cultural activist Anthony Cronin.

Born in Enniscorthy in 1928, Mr Cronin had an acclaimed career, during which he published 14 volumes of poetry, biographies of Flann O'Brien and Samuel Beckett, several novels, and the classic memoir of literary Dublin in the mid 20th century, Dead As Doornails.

Aged 88, Anthony had a colourful career of writing as well as working as an editor of The Bell magazine and as a critic.

Mr Cronin had a column in The Irish Times from 1973 to 1980.

One of his best known literary achievements was 'Dead as Doornails' a memoir of mid-20th century literary life in Dublin.

Anthony was also a cultural advisor to Taoiseach Charles Haughey in the 1970's and 80's.

He persuaded the then Taoiseach Charles Haughey to establish Aosdána, an independent affiliation of artists which recognises significant achievement by artists in all disciplines. 

The Arts Council has expressed its regret and condolences on his death.

Mr Cronin is survived by his wife Anne and daughter Sarah.

KEYWORDS Anthony Cronin, passed away,

