With levels rising we need to get serious about greenhouse gas: Green Party

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 08:06 pm

The Green Party says the government must get serious on climate change, following a report that shows our greenhouse gas emissions are rising.

The Environmental Protection Agency says they increased by 3.5% last year when compared to 2015.

The biggest increase was in energy emissions which are up by over 6%, followed by the transport sector.

The Greens have said Ireland cannot sign up to a green future on the international stage and keep burning everything here at home. 


