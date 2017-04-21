Vera Twomey 'detained by Customs officers' after declaring cannabis-based medication

Cork mother Vera Twomey was reportedly detained at Dublin Airport this afternoon after declaring that she was bringing cannabis-based medicine into the country from Spain.

She was accompanied on her journey by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny and Midlands–North-West MER Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

Ms Twoney recently walked over 200kms from Cork and Dublin in a desperate bid to secure the medication for her young daughter Ava, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.





“It’s a complete travesty, it’s a complete injustice,” she said.

“This medication is available all over Europe, this is the medication that can give my daughter a future, and I’m not being allowed to have it.

“I want the very best that I can get for my daughter, but I’m not going to come into Dublin Airport like a sleeveen with something to ashamed of. I have nothing to be ashamed of.”