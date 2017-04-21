Home»Breaking News»ireland

Vera Twomey 'detained by Customs officers' after declaring cannabis-based medication

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 06:18 pm

Cork mother Vera Twomey was reportedly detained at Dublin Airport this afternoon after declaring that she was bringing cannabis-based medicine into the country from Spain.

She was accompanied on her journey by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny and Midlands–North-West MER Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

Ms Twoney recently walked over 200kms from Cork and Dublin in a desperate bid to secure the medication for her young daughter Ava, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.


To see this post on Facebook, click here.

“It’s a complete travesty, it’s a complete injustice,” she said.

“This medication is available all over Europe, this is the medication that can give my daughter a future, and I’m not being allowed to have it.

“I want the very best that I can get for my daughter, but I’m not going to come into Dublin Airport like a sleeveen with something to ashamed of. I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Youth appears in court accused of sexually abusing girl aged seven

Investigation underway following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

Man dies in crash in early hours of morning

All Cork and Limerick trains sold out tomorrow morning as fans head to Aviva for Munster rugby match


Today's Stories

Facebook messages about paternity test ‘must stop’

Re-route a threat to Cork-Limerick motorway

GAA club objects to plans for children’s respite care centre

Minister Shane Ross enjoys tour of Kerry with Michael Healy-Rae

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 