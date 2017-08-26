Home»Breaking News»ireland

Update: Missing Meath man found safe and well

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 06:52 pm

Update - 8.23pm: Phelim Doyle has been found safe and well.

Earlier: A man from Co. Meath has gone missing since this morning.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 58-year-old Phelim Doyle.

He left home from Co. Meath this morning, to go shopping in Dublin city centre, but got separated from his wife and was last seen on Ormonde Quay, walking towards O'Connell Bridge at around 9.30am this morning.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall, of medium build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a green and white horizontal striped t-shirt and baggy jeans.

Gardaí and his family have said they are concerned for Phelim's welfare.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or who can help in finding him to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


